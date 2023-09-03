INDIA alliance insulting Sanatana Dharma: Amit Shah on row over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Opposition INDIA alliance saying they were insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Speaking after inaugurating the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Parivartan Sanklap Yatra' here ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Amit Shah also targetted Chief Miniter Ashok Gehlot.

"For the last two days, the INDIA alliance has been insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'. Leaders of the DMK and Congress are talking about ending 'Sanatana Dharma' just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our 'Sanatana Dharma'. Before this, (former Prime Minister) Manmohan Singh also said that the first right on the budget is for the minorities, but we say that the first right is for the poor, tribals, Dalits and backwards," Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha said while addressing a public rally in Dungarpur on the launch of the Parivartan Yatra in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Alleging that 'Sanatan dharma' is against equality and social justice, Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has said it should be eradicated. Shah said DMK leaders, including the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister, are saying that 'Sanatan dharma' should be abolished. "These people have talked about 'Sanatan dharma' for votebank appeasement. They have insulted ('Sanatan dharma')," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for comparing Hindu organisations with the terror outfit 'Lashkar-e-Taiba'. "Today, the Congress party says that if (Narendra) Modi ji will win, Sanatana will rule. Rahul Gandhi said that the Hindu organisations are more dangerous than Lashkar-e-Taiba. Rahul Gandhi compared Hindu organisations with Lashkar-e-Taiba...," added Shah, who was also the BJP chief.

"Rajasthan Chief Minister (Ashok) Gehlot sees red diary even when someone wears red clothes, it contains details of 'mining, Kalisindh, teachers' scams," added Amit Shah.

The Home Minister also excluded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Rajasthan. "Today the second 'yatra' is being organised of Parivrtan Yatra. This Yatra of the BJP will continue for 19 days for approximately 2,500 km and will contact 52 Assembly constituencies. The Ashok Gehlot government will be removed when this 'Parivartan Yatra' ends," said Amit Shah.

