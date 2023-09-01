PM MODI AN EMBODIMENT OF NATIONALISM SAYS UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “embodiment of nationalism” who has united all Indians in his tenure so far. The Home Minister was speaking at the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign in New Delhi.

“Only PM Modi can hold such programme to pay homage to the martyrs as he is the embodiment of nationalism. Every citizen has got an opportunity to connect with the programme,” Shah said. The Union Home Minister said that under PM Modi's leadership, India has jumped from 11th to 5th rank in top world economies.

“But PM Modi is not content with this. He wants to make India the world's 3rd biggest economy in coming years,” Shah said. The Union Home Minister said that the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is being held when the nation has just celebrated 75 years of independence. “This will culminate in the Amrit Kaal on the Independence Day in 2047.

India will be the world leader by then. These 25 years will belong to India built by Khudiram Bose, Veer Kunwar Singh and Bhagat Singh and Uddham Singh since the revolt of 1857,” he said. Pertinently, under the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, soil and grains are being collected from individual households which will land in Delhi on October 22.

Shah said that PM Modi will put the soil and grains into a memorial “which will remind the countrymen in coming days about how great out nation is”. Over the Chandrayaan-3 success, the union Home Minister said, "India has landed on the moon, is preparing to explore the sun, but that is not enough".