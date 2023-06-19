Chandigarh: The two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly is beginning on Monday with the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government all set to amend the Gurdwara Act, 1925 for free to air Gurbani from the Golden Temple and AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal likely to address the session, sources said. The special assembly is also likely to discuss the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and the National Health Mission (NHM) and alleged withholding of thousands of crores of rupees of Punjab's share by the central government during the session.

Free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple: The Punjab Cabinet will on Monday clear an amendment in the Gurdwara Act, 1925. The resolution for the amendment will be placed in the assembly on the second day of the session on June 20 Tuesday, sources said. The amendment will pave the way for free telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib Amritsar on all channels.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the amendment was according to the demand of the Sikh Sangat across the world. Presently, Gurbani is telecast on only one channel in Punjab. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami has objected to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statement of telecasting Gurbani on all channels asking the CM Mann not to interfere in religious matters.

Withholding of funds by Centre: Sources said that funds worth Rs 5800 crore from Punjab's share in various schemes have been blocked by the central government. To sort the issue, CM Bhagwant Mann has held talks with the Union Ministers. Due to non-release of funds, the Bhagwant Mann led AAP government has has been faced with an economic challenge.

CM Mann has decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Acording to officials, the central government owes Rs 3,600 crore to Punjab's Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Rs 600 crore to the National Health Mission (NHM). Apart from this, the Centre has also stopped the fund of Rs 1600 crore of special capital assistance to Punjab, sources said.

Kejriwal to address the session: It is expected that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener, Arvind Kejriwal will also address the special two-day session of the Punjab assembly. Sources said that the assembly will pass a resolution to condemn the Centre's recent ordinance on deregulation of services in Delhi. This will be Kejriwal's maiden address to the Punjab assembly since the party came to power in the state.

Pertinently, Kejriwal, while addressing a special press conference with CPI leader D Raja said that the Centre's ordinance not overturns a Supreme Court order giving the elected government power over the Capital. Kejriwal further said that the ordinance has provisions that “render the elected government redundant”, and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi the chief minister of Delhi.