RAPPER HONEY SINGH ALLEGES THREATS FROM FUGITIVE GANGSTER GOLDY BRAR CASE REGISTERED

Chandigarh: The alleged threat to rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh by Goldy Brar has brought back the focus to the fugitive gangster. Gangster Goldie Brar has already threatened many celebrities of Punjab while demanding extortion money. The latest in the list is famous Punjabi rapper and singer Honey Singh. Honey Singh who has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police in this regard said that he was in America when his manager got threat calls in which death threats were given to me.

“I have given a complaint to the police commissioner and he said they will probe it. I think the Special Cell will probe it. I have given all the info and evidence to them,” Singh said. Singh stated that on 19/06/23 a threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra's phone number, the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 Lakh.

Thereafter his manager received random calls and voice message for extortion from the same number, he said. A case u/s 387 and 506 IPC registered at PS Special Cell. Further investigation is being conducted by the Delhi Police. Fugitive gangster Goldie Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year.

Threat to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan: Goldie Brar is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The gang had recently threatened to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan through email. Salman Khan's manager reached Bandra police station and filed a complaint over the matter. Mumbai Police has tightened security outside actor Salman Khan's house after registering a report.

On March 18, Salman's manager had received a e-mail threatening to kill Salman Khan. This threat has been given to Salman Khan by an associate of gangster Goldie Brar, who is running his gang from Canada. Mumbai Police also registered a case against gangster Goldie Brar.



Threat to Jail Minister and DGP: Gangster Goldie Brar did not spare even the Punjab Police and Jail Minister and threatened the then Jail Minister Harjot Bains along with the DGP. Brar had said that his associates in jail were being harassed, which should be stopped soon. Goldie had said that his “brothers Sarj Sandhu, Bobby Malhotra and Jagroshan Hundal are being harassed in Bathinda”.

DGP Gaurav Yadav and the then Jail Minister Harjot Bains had taken up the matter with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail to take action.



Attack on petrol pump owner: Goldie Brar had demanded extortion money from a petrol pump owner of Bathinda in the year 2021 but the pump owner refused to hand over the money to Goldie Brar. Brar had later got the pump owner attacked with a petrol bomb at his house.

Extortion sought from Bathinda's businessman: Gangster Goldie Brar's henchmen had opened fire on a businessman in Bathinda's Ram Mandi in September last year. During the production warrant, the shooters had told police that they had carried out the incident at the behest of Goldie Brar, who had demanded Rs 25 lakh from the businessman and he was not giving it.

Threat to Gursimran Mand: Ludhiana's Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand also claimed that Goldie Brar threatened to kill him over phone.