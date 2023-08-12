PUNJAB THREE INMATES INJURED IN CLASH BETWEEN RIVAL GROUPS AT AMRITSAR CENTRAL JAIL

Amritsar: In yet another incident of violence reported from Amritsar central jail in Punjab, three prisoners at the high security jail were seriously injured after a clash broke out between rival groups of inmates at the jail on Friday evening, official sources said. Sources said that a clash broke out at the Amritsar central jail late last evening between the inmates late last evening.

It is said that the fierce fight took place between the rival groups of inmates due to the mutual resentment of the prisoners. In the ensuing fight, three prisoners were seriously injured. Soon after the jail administration received the information about the clash, a team of jail security officials was rushed to the spot to pacify the inmates and prevent the situation from getting uglier.

Also read: Punjab jail officials worried over illegal import of mobile phones into jail premises

The injured prisoners have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where they are undergoing specialized treatment, an official said. He said that the circumstances around the fight were not immediately known. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Further details into the case are awaited.

This is not the first such instance of security breach at jails in Punjab. Jails in the state are often in the headlines for bad reasons. It can be recalled that in early March this year, a purported video clip had shown a group of gangsters lodged in a Tarn Taran jail celebrating the killing of two rival gang members accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case inside the prison the preceding week.

As soon as the video clip went viral, it had left the jail administration red-faced after which seven prison officials were suspended and five of them, including the jail superintendent, were arrested for the alleged security lapse. In December last year, police had recovered seven mobile phones, 10 cigarette boxes, and four data cables from the lock-up during a search operation at Ferozepur jail in Punjab.