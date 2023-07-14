PUNJAB INMATE ALLEGEDLY MURDERED BY FELLOW PRISONERS AT HIGH SECURITY KAPURTHALA JAIL FAMILY SEEKS JUSTICE

Amritsar: A prisoner was allegedly murdered by fellow prisoners inside a jail in Kapurthala district of Punjab on Thursday, officials said. The family of the slain prisoner has said that the murder was carried out with a foolproof planning due to lapse in the jail security. The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh, who was serving a sentence in a murder case at the Kapurthala jail for last three years.

Gurpreet Singh, brother of the deceased said that on Thursday morning, they came to know that 40 to 50 men brutally killed his brother by attacking him with deadly weapons. The family members alleged that Simranjit Singh was killed with the connivance of the higher officials of the jail administration. The family members said that due to the collusion of the police, the post-mortem was not being done yet.

“The post-mortem officer and the police officer locked my brother's body in the room and disappeared from here,” Gurpreet said. The body has been sent to the Amritsar Medical College for the post-mortem. Gurpreet Singh said that his brother was locked up in the Kapurthala High Security Jail for the last three years in a murder case.

“Often when he would meet Simranjit Singh and he would tell the family members that his life was in great danger in jail. When the administration was informed about this, they refused saying that this is Kapurthala High Security Jail, no one can come here from outside,” he said. Simranjit Singh was then shifted from the barracks to another cell, added Gurpreet.

The family members said that the murder was carried out with a proper planning in connivance with the jail officials. The family members of the deceased youth have demanded justice from the government through the media. The family members threatened that if the culprits were not brought to book, they would hit the streets for protest.