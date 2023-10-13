PUNJAB COUPLE THEIR MINOR SON KILLED BY RELATIVE IN MOHALI ACCUSED HELD

Mohali: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his brother, sister-in-law and their toddler son in Mohali district of Punjab, police said. Police have recovered the body of the woman while the other two are missing. Police have also arrested the prime accused in the case while his accomplice is absconding.

The motive of the alleged tripple murder was not immediately known. A police official from Kharar police station said that Ranjit Singh and Beant Singh, brothers of the deceased woman, residents of Phase-four Mohali approached police saying that their sister Amandeep Kaur (33) and brother-in-law Satbir Singh, a resident of Pandher village, Barnala along with their two-year-old son Anand were missing and they were also not picking up phone calls.

The woman's brothers said that on Oct 10 they called their sister and brother-in-law but they did not pick up prompting them to reach their which was locked. After breaking the door open, the complainants said that they saw stains of blood on the floor leading to Lakhbir Singh's room. After entering the room, the bed was also soaked in blood.

Horrified by the situation, the womans' brothers reported the matter to Satbir's family and the police. In the subsequent investigation, police interrogated Satbir's brother, Lakhbir Singh Lakha. A police official said that during interrogation, Lakhbir confessed to the triple murder. The alleged triple murder took place in village Harlalpur Global City Colony of Mohali on the night of Tuesday Oct 10, 2023.

Lakhbir told police that he along with one of his friends first strangled his sister-in-law and later hit his brother on the head leading to their on spot death. He also killed his minor nephew later, Lakhbir told police. Then at night, they took the dead bodies in a car and threw them in the Ropar-Bhakhra canal. Police said that the body of the woman has been recovered while search is going on for the other two.