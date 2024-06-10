Rajasthan Man Dies By Suicide, Blames 11 Of 'Sextortion' In Suicide Note

Dausa (Rajasthan): A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday after being extorted on threats of circulating his 'unobjectionable' images and videos on social media. In a 15-page suicide note recovered from his room, the man blamed 11 people, including four women for driving him to take the drastic step.

The incident took place in a hotel in Mehndipur Balaji town of the district. The deceased has been identified as Anthesh Tiwari, resident of Nadri.

Upon information, a team from Mehndipur Balaji police station reached the spot and shifted the body to Sikrai Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated on the basis of the suicide note, an official said.

Mehndipur Balaji police station in-charge Gaurav Pradhan said the man came to the hotel last night and when the staff knocked at his door this morning, he did not answer. The hotel staff became suspicious after the door was not opened despite repeated knocking. When they peeped into the room from the window, they found the man lying on the floor.

After which, police were informed and they entered the room after breaking the lock. "The body was taken into custody and a suicide note was also recovered," he said.

Pradhan said as per the suicide note, a woman trapped the deceased into an illicit relationship and took his photographs and video. She allegedly extorted money by threatening to make these viral on social media and also to implicate him in false cases. The deceased has alleged that he was mentally tortured by the woman, her daughter and nine others.

The deceased further alleged that the woman had already taken lakhs of rupees from him on the pretext of her mother-in-law's treatment.

For the last few days the woman and her other companions had been demanding Rs 5 lakh following which the deceased could neither eat nor sleep, the suicide note stated. He wrote that ending his life was his last resort to escape from the mental trauma. He urged administration to take care of his sister, niece, nephew and brother-sister-in-law.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

