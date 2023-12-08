Chandigarh: A major controversy erupted after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in Chandigarh's DAV College's alumni list alongside the names of Neeraj Chopra and Vikram Batra.

Bishnoi's name features in the third number on the main page in Google search. The name of Neeraj Chopra cropped up in the first number and Vikram Batra's name in the second.

Other famous personalities whose names are included in the list are Yuvraj Singh, Kapil Dev and Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides, Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa's name is also included in the list. The college administration said that no gangster's name has been written on their official website.

Isherpreet Singh, the Punjab president of NSUI, has condemned the college authorities holding them responsible for the act on social media. He alleged that in the list, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was mentioned as an outstanding student. "It is sure to hurt the youth of the society. I demand strong action against whoever was responsible as such an act is a bad influence on the youth of Punjab," he said.

In a message on X, Isherpreet Singh further wrote, “Deeply disappointed at Lawrence Bishnoi being highlighted as DAV College Chandigarh’s notable alumni. Such associations can adversely influence our youth. DAV College should ensure that such associations are removed from Google search results,” Israpreet Singh tweeted on Thursday.

Bishnoi, who hails from the Fazilka district of Punjab, studied till 12th standard in Abohar district. Thereafter, he came to Chandigarh for college studies in 2010 and completed his education at DAV College in Chandigarh.

Bishnoi became the President of the Student Organization of Punjab University (SOPU) in 2011-12. As many as 24 criminal cases were filed against Bishnoii which also included extortion and murder. Despite his denial, his men are reportedly linked with nearly 700 shooters across India. He is currently under the Delhi Police custody in Tihar jail.

Bishnoi is accused of plotting the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The gangster, who took responsibility for the shooting incident at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s house in Vancouver, said that it was a message for Salman Khan. The Lawrence gang is also thought to be behind the killing of Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur on Tuesday. Bishnoi henchman Rohit Godara has taken responsibility for this murder.