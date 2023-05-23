BSF SHOT DOWN PAKISTANI DRONE CARRYING NARCOTICS NEAR INTERNATIONAL BORDER IN PUNJAB

Amritsar (Punjab): A Pakistani drone, which was carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, was shot down by troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday, a BSF official said.

The incident highlights Pakistan's constant push to send contraband through aerial route, the official said and added that two packets believed to be heroin have been seized during the search. "BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. Two packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said.

A day before on Sunday, in a similar incident, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along International Border near Punjab's Amritsar. The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on Saturday, the BSF said in a statement.

Giving details of the incident, the official said the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill and successfully downed the Pakistani drone with contraband. During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring, from the farming fields of Dhanoe Kalan village."

The BSF said that four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment for easy detection of smugglers. "The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately 3.3 kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan foiled by vigilant BSF troops," added the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. There is a rise in incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles from Pakistan side entering India through illegal trespass. These incidents have kept security agencies on tenterhooks along Punjab's border with Pakistan.