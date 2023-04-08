After release, Navjot Sidhu set to arrive at Amritsar today evening
Published: 3 hours ago
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will be in his hometown Amritsar on Saturday to meet his supporters, he said in a tweet. He also added that he will be meeting the family of late MP Santokh Chaudhary at Jalandhar prior to his Amritsar visit.
The late Congress MP died of a heart attack while participating in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Tomorrow evening 4’O clock will reach my Karambhumi Amritsar after sharing the grief with the bereaved family of our Late Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Ch. Santokh Singh," a tweet from Sidhu's official handle read.
Sidhu's Amritsar visit assumes significance since it is the first time he is visiting his home constituency after his release from Patiala jail on April 1. He was jailed for a year in the 1988 road rage case, however, he was pre-maturely released two months before his jail sentence were to end due to his good conduct and his wife's deteriorating physical condition.
After his release from jail, Sidhu was in the hospital taking care of his wife who is fighting cancer. Sidhu is expected to reach Amritsar Saturday evening at around 4 pm. On Sunday he will be visiting Harmandir Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple and Sri Ramtirth to pay his obeisance.
Meanwhile, Sidhu fans have already started arriving at Amritsar's Golden Gate to receive him. Earlier on Friday, Sidhu met Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge,” the Congress leader wrote on Twitter sharing the pictures from the meeting.
Sidhu's meeting with Kharge comes a day after he met Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital. The Congress leader also met the party's general secretary-in-charge of organisation, K C Venugopal as well as the party's communication-in-charge Jairam Ramesh on Friday.