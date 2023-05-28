Amritsar (Punjab) : A case of a 12-year-old girl becoming a mother has come to light in Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev Hospital. The girl's father admitted her to the hospital after her stomach pain continued for more than seven months. The girl's family lives in Phagwara City. According to sources, her mother ran away from home and left their family when she was just two years old.

The girl used to go outside the house for defecation, during which she might have been trapped, said her father. The minor girl gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday morning. On receiving the information, the Police officials also reached the spot. An investigation is being done by the police team of Phagwade City. The girl's family got help from the Hind Samaj Ekta Jau, which serves the poor people who cannot afford their medicine in hospitals.

The leaders of the Hindu Samaj organization said that they reached the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar and the doctors told them that this family needed help. The leader of the organization said that according to the girl's statement, her mother ran away from home when she was two years old.

Also Read : Woman, son awarded 7 years imprisonment for molestation of minor girls in Haryana's Narnaul

When a child has been born, the condition of the child is not good and is being treated by the doctors. It is said that the girl used to be taken outside the house for examination, it is possible that there was no miscarriage. The leader of the organization said that the girl has been threatened and she is scared to reveal the name of the culprit. It was the hospital administration which has informed the police about this atrocity. The leaders of the Hindu Unity organisations demanded strict action from the police administration against culprits of such offences.