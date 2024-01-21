PHD SCHOLAR RAPED BY BATCHMATE IN IIT INDORE LAB ACCUSED ARRESTED SENT TO JAIL

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old girl pursuing PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has lodged a complaint of rape against her batchmate at the Simrol Police Station on Friday. A case was registered against the accused Bharat under Sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 376 (2) (n) (commits rape) of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested from his accommodation.

District Superintendent Police Umakant Chowdhary said that as per the girl's statement, she had met Bharat eight months ago at the institution. Following the introduction, they became friends and started studying together at the library. However, Bharat later started touching her inappropriately and outraged her modesty on the pretext of marrying her.

Simrol Police Station in-charge Mansaram Wagen said that although the boy had promised to tie the knot with her, he later changed his mind and refused to do so. Further investigation is underway, but Bharat has been put behind bars, he confirmed.