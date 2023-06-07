Odisha: 6 labourers runover by goods train in Jajpur days after Balasore tragedy

Bhubaneswar: Death came to six people on railway tracks while they were sleeping along with three others, who were also injured after a goods train overran them in Odisha's Jajpur on Wednesday. All of them were sleeping beneath the goods train that was stationed there and crashed the hapless people to death.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be known as mangled bodies are being recovered by rescuers. According to railway sources, there was no engine attached to the bogey and the train suddenly started moving. A day earlier, another train mishap was reported from Odisha's Bargarh district on Monday as Odisha is still coming to terms with the shock of a triple train collision in Balasore that killed around 275 people.

A goods train carrying limestones was derailed in the incident. No injuries, however, were reported. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear. The derailment of the goods train comes three days after the Coromandel tragedy, one of the most devastating train crash in India since Independence. Railway minister Ashwini Vainshnaw has recommended a CBI probe into the accident which was probably caused by a 'signalling failure'.

On Tuesday, a major train accident was averted after a tractor crashed into the railway gate in Jharkhand's Bokaro. According to railway officials, the incident occurred near the Santhaldih railway crossing, near the Bhojudih railway station, when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (train no. 22812) was passing from there.

Wednesday saw another mishap after two oil tankers of a goods train derailed under Jabalpur railway division in Madhya Pradesh. A Railway official said restoration efforts are now underway. The oil tankers went off the track on Tuesday night when the goods train was on the siding line of an oil depot near Bhitoni railway station, said West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Rahul Shrivastava. Since restoration in such cases is done in daylight, the work started on Wednesday after sunrise, he said. The position of the oil tankers that got derailed was fifth and sixth of the rake, he said.

In Assam too, a goods train carrying coal derailed near Boko Kamrup district on Wednesday. According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident.