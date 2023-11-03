THANE MUNICIPALITY LAUNCHES DRIVE AGAINST TUBERCULOSIS WITH MANADATIRY CHECKS

"Tuberculosis is a highly contagious disease and testing will help shop employees stay in good health," Health officer Dr Prasad Patil said. He also said after testing all the employees and the shopkeepers, authorities put up stickers of 'TB-Free Shop'.

According to the circular of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi dated August 30, 2013, by amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945, it is mandatory to keep information about tuberculosis in the prescribed sample for the sale of drugs against tuberculosis. To achieve the objective of getting complete relief from tuberculosis, various facilities and initiatives are being implemented by the central government under the initiative.