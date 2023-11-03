Thane Municipality launches drive against tuberculosis with manadatiry checks
Thane Municipality launches drive against tuberculosis with manadatiry checks
Thane: The fast rate of tuberculosis among Thane residents forced the Thane Municipal Corporation to launch a drive for the detection of the disease among people. According to data available last year, as many as 8,500 more people had been found infected with tuberculosis in areas that fall under Thane Municipal Corporation. Besides, 14 people died of the disease.
In the last ten months from January to October this year, 7,556 TB patients were found. With Diwali approaching, there is a huge rush of customers in sweet shops and if an employee gets infected, the customers are also likely to be infected. Since Wednesday, a campaign to treat tuberculosis patients has been going on at shops across the city.
For this, a team of eight people has been deployed and portable machines for conducting X-ray tests were installed. Apart from this, the employees working there are also being sensitised about the disease.
"Tuberculosis is a highly contagious disease and testing will help shop employees stay in good health," Health officer Dr Prasad Patil said. He also said after testing all the employees and the shopkeepers, authorities put up stickers of 'TB-Free Shop'.
According to the circular of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi dated August 30, 2013, by amending the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1945, it is mandatory to keep information about tuberculosis in the prescribed sample for the sale of drugs against tuberculosis. To achieve the objective of getting complete relief from tuberculosis, various facilities and initiatives are being implemented by the central government under the initiative.