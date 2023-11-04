Mumbai: Maharashtra Police arrested a person from Telangana on Saturday for allegedly sending threatening emails to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Ganesh Vanpardhi, 19, was arrested by police for sending multiple emails demanding crores of money from Ambani. A police official said that Ambani had received three threatening emails between October 28 and November 3 and the sender introduced himself as Shadab Khan. The sender warned Ambani of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person had demanded Rs 400 crore.

The accused Vanpardhi was arrested and produced in a lower court in Mumbai on Saturday. The court sent him to police custody till November 8. The arrest came shortly after Mukesh Ambani received fresh threatening emails, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous extortion demands.

Earlier Ambani received death threats via email threatening to shoot him if he failed to pay Rs 20 crore. The ransom subsequently kept increasing to Rs 200 crore and Rs 400 crore each time a fresh email was sent. "The sender cites a lack of response to the previous email and increases the ransom," Mumbai police had said, adding that the first such threatening mail was sent on October 28.

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).