Solapur (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over 15,024 houses for Economically Weaker Sections to beneficiaries at Solapur in Maharashtra.

According to an official release, Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stones of eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects worth around Rs 2,000 crore in the state.

He dedicated 15,024 houses of the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur, the benefices of which include thousands of hand loom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, and others. He kickstarted the distribution of the first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in Maharashtra during the programme, the official release added.

He will also dedicate over 90,000 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) at a public programme scheduled to be held around 10.45 am in the southern Maharashtra city.

PM Modi will also hold a road show during his visit to the state. The event will be attended by Governor Ramesh Bais, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, State Housing Minister Atul Save, District Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other ministers.