MAHARASHTRA MNS WORKERS RANSACK AMAZON OFFICE IN NAGPUR AGAINST SALE OF PAKISTANI FLAGS ON E COMMERCE WEBSITE

Nagpur: Workers of the Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday ransacked the office of e-commerce giant Amazon in Maharashtra's Nagpur in protest against alleged sale of Pakistani national flags on the website, sources said. Several workers of the MNS barged into the Amazon office carrying the party flags and tricolor inside and chanted slogans against the e-commerce giant for the sale of Pakistani flags on the platform.

The protesting MNS workers demanded an apology from Amazon for selling the Pakistani national flags and also demanded an end to the online sale of the flags on the Amazon website. A video of the MNS workers ransacking the Amazon office in Nagpur is also being widely shared on the Internet. In the video, the MNS workers including a few women carrying saffron flags are seen barging inside the Amazon office and ransacking property inside the office.

The MNS workers are seen pushing the billboards and the furniture against a spacious office aside and shouting slogans. A few policemen can also be seen accompanying the protesting MNS workers inside the Amazon office. The policemen are seen trying to pacify the MNS workers, who however are unrelenting in their protest.

Sources said that after barging into the Amazon office, the protesting MNS workers held a sit-in within the office premises against the alleged sale of the Pakistani flags on the online platform. There was no word by the local police over the matter. It was also not clear whether the e-commerce company had delivered the Pakistani flags to any local in Nagpur which triggered the MNS protest.