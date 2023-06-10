ILLEGAL TIPU SULTAN STATUE REMOVED FROM CITY SQUARE IN MAHARASHTRAS DHULE

Dhule Amid political slugfest over the legacy of Tipu Sultan authorities have removed an “illegal statue of the former Mysore ruler built at city square in Dhule city of Maharashtra on Friday following objection by a Hindu organization sources said Collector Dhule Jalaj Sharma while confirming the demolition of the statue said that the memorial built on the intersection of Ainsi Footi Road and Vadjai Road in the city was removed by the contractor following a complaint by the officebearers of the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha Also read Andhra govt erecting Tipu Sultan s statue in Kadapa for vote bank politics alleges BJPEarlier Mayor Pratibha Chaudhary ordered the removal of the memorial after BJP corporators Sunil Baisane and Pradeep Panpatil staged a dharna against the statue According to SP Dhule district Sanjay Barkund AIMIM MLA Farukh Shah himself removed the statue along with the contractor Barkund has appealed to maintain peace in the area without believing in rumours The police also held a meeting with the Muslim community in the area to take them into confidence amid alleged desecration of Ram idol in Moglai Authorities have issued prohibitory orders in view of the proposed march by Hindu outfits to protest the alleged desecration Communal tension also prevailed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra after members of two communities clashed at Shivaji Chowk over alleged social media post about Tipu SultanPolice has been deployed in strength across the city in order to prevent law and order situation Internet services were also suspended and are being restored in phases Police have arrested over 30 people in connection with the violence