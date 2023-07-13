PRIYANKA GANDHI HITS OUT AT BJP GOVERNMENT OVER ALLEGED BUNGLING IN MP PATWARI EXAMINATION

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi targeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh over alleged bungling in the Patwari examination. The Patwari examination was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet stated that "Once again there are reports of recruitment scam under the rule of BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. There are reports of bidding in jobs for various posts in lakhs of rupees. Why is the government shying away from conducting an inquiry? Why do only the names of BJP leaders keep cropping up for their alleged involvement in recruitment scams?

The president of the Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress, media cell, Vivek Tripathi, said that the examination was marred in controversy from the very beginning. "Dummy candidates were permitted to write papers in the examination. The written complaints were filed on July 4 and July 11 in connection with the irregularities in the exam conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board."

"Despite registration of the written complaint, the chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, Malay Shrivastava, stated that it was not brought to his notice. On the other hand, the examination controller Hemlata said that the complaint was received and an inquiry was conducted," said Tripathi, adding, "In spite of conducting a probe, the entrance test was not put on hold. The examination was conducted even after the irregularities hinted that officials from the Staff Selection Board were hand in glove with BJP leaders and others."

