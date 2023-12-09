MUSLIM WOMAN ASSAULTED BY BROTHER IN LAW FOR VOTING FOR BJP IN MP VICTIM MEETS SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN

Madhya Pradesh: Samina, a Muslim woman, was harassed by her in-laws for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh. The 30-year-old woman was assaulted on December 4, a day after the victory of the saffron party in the state. Soon after, Samina, who hails from MP's Barkheda Hasan village, reached acting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house with her children. While narrating her ordeal, Samina said, "She was jubilant on the party's victory."

"My brother-in-law Javed, who happened to witness the joy, resorted to violence as he was unable to digest the victory of the BJP. A case has been registered at the Ahmedpur police station against the accused under sections 294, 323, 506, and 34 of the law based on a complaint lodged by the woman.

On the other hand, Shivraj Singh extended support to the victim stating that she had exercised her right by voting. He also said that the Constitution of India has given us this right. We can vote for anyone of our choice. We are voting for the one who is doing good for us. You haven't done anything wrong. Don't worry. We will take care of you."