KARNI OUTFIT MEMBERS STAGE PROTESTS ACROSS MADHYA PRADESH AGAINST KILLING OF THEIR LEADER

Bhopal/Indore: Members of the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Wednesday staged protests in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, to denounce the killing of the outfit' chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur.

Gogamedi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen at his house in the Rajasthan capital. Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena activists in Bhopal staged a road blockade at Jyoti Talkies Square in MP Nagar demanding that the assailants involved in Gogamedi's killing be "eliminated in an encounter".

Protesters burnt tyres on the road, disrupting movement of vehicles on the busy square in the state capital.

In Indore, workers of the Rajasthan-headquartered organisation staged a protest in front of the District Collector's office. Rajput Karni Sena district president Rishiraj Singh Sisodia told reporters, We want the real culprits behind the murder to be arrested and given the death sentence. The outfit's workers, including women, gathered in large numbers during the protest and insisted on submitting a memorandum containing their demands to Indore district magistrate Ilayaraja T.