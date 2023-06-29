Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Palayam Imam VP Suhaib Maulavi on Thursday said that the diversity of the country will be destroyed if the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is implemented. His remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 27 made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code in the country during a program in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Uniform Civil Code is unconstitutional. This is not appropriate for the country. Our country is full of diversity and pluralism. A Uniform Civil Code will challenge the country's pluralism. The UCC must be seriously opposed. This would affect the right to practice one's faith," VP Suhaib Maulavi said while addressing the 'Eidgah' gathering here held on the occasion of 'Eid-al-Adha'.

According to the Palayam Imam, the "Uniform Civil Code is against fundamental rights". "The politics of polarization will destroy the peace of the country in the wake of the violence in Manipur. The ruling party should withdraw from the politics of polarization," added VP Suhaib Maulavi.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said that they would urge President Droupadi Murmu for her intervention in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) controversy.

Meanwhile, VP Suhaib Maulavi also lashed out at the Bollywood movie 'The Kerala Story'. "The movie - 'The Kerala Story' is misleading. The film is about breaking brotherhood. ISIS is not part of Islam. There was an attempt in the movie to raise the issues. It only serves to insult religion and a state," the Palayam Imam said.

