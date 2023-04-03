Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, three people died and nine others were injured after a man set ablaze co-passengers on board Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express in Kozhikode of Kerala. According to the police, three persons, including a one-year-old infant and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur Railway Station in Kerala, hours after the fire incident. It was assumed that they might have fell off the train while trying to alight from the train in panic. The police are suspecting a terror angle behind the attack.

Here is the timeline of major terror attacks that rocked the country over the years

March 7, 2017: In the first-ever strike in India by Islamic State (IS), a module radicalised by the terrorist organisation, triggered a low-intensity blast on Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in Madhya Pradesh, injuring nine passengers. The incident occurred near Jabdi station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

February 18, 2007: At least 67 people killed and many others were injured in a terror attack on Delhi-Attari Samjhauta Express.

July 11, 2006: A series of seven bomb blasts on Mumbai trains killed over 200 commuters and left hundreds injured. It was alleged that the Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) were behind the blasts.

March 7, 2006: At least 20 people were killed in twin bombings at a Cantonment Train Station and a temple in Varanasi. LeT and SIMI were behind the blasts.

March 27, 2005: Seven people were killed and several others were injured when a powerful blast triggered by Maoists ripped through the Ranchi-Asansol Holi Special at Gourinathdham Station under Adra Division in West Bengal.

July 28, 2005: Twelve people were killed and 52 others were injured in the Shramjeevi Delhi-Patna Express blast. The blast occurred between Jaunpur and Sultanpur stations near Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. The role of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was suspected.

October 2, 2004: Over 35 people were killed in separate bombing incidents at the train station and market in Dimapur of Nagaland. Around 15 of them were killed at the railway station blast.

January 2, 2004: Seven people were killed in a blast at the Jammu Railway Station perpetrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists.

March 13, 2003: Twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured in a bomb blast that occurred on a passenger train at Mulund in Mumbai.

August 14, 2000: More than nine people were killed and scores injured in a blast on the Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express near Rauzabad in Uttar Pradesh.

June 22, 1999: Around 10 people, including Indian Army personnel, were killed and 80 others were injured when a powerful bomb exploded at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Railway Station in West Bengal. Pakistan’s intelligence agency’s role was suspected.

July 8, 1997: At least 33 people were killed in a blast at Lehra Khanna Railway Station in Bhatinda of Punjab.

December 30, 1996: More than 30 people were killed in a blast on Brahmaputra Mail between Assam’s Kokrajhar and Fakiragram.

