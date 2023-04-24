Kalpetta Three students were killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and fell into a 10feetdeep ditch on the KalpettaPadinjarethara Road on Sunday The injured have been admitted to two hospitals Police have initiated a probe into the accidentThe incident occurred at around 6 pm yesterday when the car crashed into an electric post and a tree before it fell off the road into the adjacent lowlying area at Puzhamudi Junction The students were returning after visiting Kerala s famous pilgrimage centre at Malayatoor The deceased were students of Iriti Don Bosco CollegeThe deceased have been identified as Jisna Mary Joseph 20 daughter of late Joseph Kolakkal and Molly of Karikkottakary Sneha Joseph 21 daughter of Joseph Puthenpurakkal and Mary of Mankayam in Vellarikundu and Adon Besty 18 son of Bestie and Siji of Palathumkadavu Adon and Jisna were in the final year of their undergraduate courses while Sneha had completed her undergraduate course last year Among the injured were Diona younger sister of Adon Sona younger sister of Sneha and Sanjio Jose Diona who was seriously injured was admitted to Meppadi Vims Hospital and is currently on ventilator support Sanjio Jose and Sona are undergoing treatment in the ICU at Kalpetta Fatima Mata Hospital The bodies of the deceased have been kept at Fathima Mata Hospital for postmortemAlso Read Three die as car plunges into canal in Kerala s PathanamthittaOn Friday a youth died after being hit by a train when he was crossing the railway track in an inebriated condition near LVUP School in Venkulam Police said the youth was returning home after consuming alcohol with his friends He worked in the construction sector Police had registered a case for unnatural death