ONE FISHERMAN KILLED AFTER FISHING BOATS COLLIDE AT KOCHI COAST

Kochi: One fisherman was killed after two fishing boats collided with each other in Munambam in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jose, a native of Pallithottam in Kollam. The tragic incident took place at midnight. Eight others, who fell into the sea, were rescued, but sustained minor injuries.

The Silverstar boat, which went fishing on Saturday from Thoppumpadi Harbour and the Noorinmol boat from Munambam, collided with each other. However, the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, But, it was assumed that heavy rain and lack of vision led to the mishap. The accident happened 30 km away from the coast.