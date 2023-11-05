One fisherman killed after fishing boats collide at Kochi coast
One fisherman killed after fishing boats collide at Kochi coast
Kochi: One fisherman was killed after two fishing boats collided with each other in Munambam in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jose, a native of Pallithottam in Kollam. The tragic incident took place at midnight. Eight others, who fell into the sea, were rescued, but sustained minor injuries.
The Silverstar boat, which went fishing on Saturday from Thoppumpadi Harbour and the Noorinmol boat from Munambam, collided with each other. However, the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, But, it was assumed that heavy rain and lack of vision led to the mishap. The accident happened 30 km away from the coast.
The Silverstar boat was anchored at the sea while the Noorinmol boat rammed into it and caused the death of a fisherman. Silverstar boat was broken into two parts and sank due to the heavy impact of the accident. Soon after the accident, the fishermen in the Noorinmol boat rescued others and by 4.50 am they reached the coast, but Jose's life could not be saved.