KERALA TRAIN FIRE ACCUSED NABBED IN MAHARASHTRA BROUGHT TO KOZHIKODE

Kozhikode: Shahrukh Saifi, the accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train fire incident case, who was arrested from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra has been brought to Kerala amid high drama surrounding the breakdown of the Kerala Police vehicles, officials said on Thursday. Saifi, a resident of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area was arrested from Ratnagiri by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorist Squad and central intelligence agencies on Wednesday while he was trying to escape to Ajmer.

He was later handed over to the Special Investigation Team of the Kerala Police to face further trial in the state. The SIT of the Kerala Police along with the accused arrived in Kozhikode early today morning, an official said. Saifi has been brought to Kozhikode Malurkunnu police camp for further interrogation. However, the journey of the SIT from Ratnagiri to Kozhikode was dramatic after the cars carrying the accused broke down twice on the way.

Also read: Alappuzha-Kannur Express train fire incident: Prime accused nabbed from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

It is learnt that while the vehicle carrying the accused was traveling from Kannur to Kozhikode, the rear tyre of the vehicle got punctured at Melur in Kannur at around 3.30 in the morning. On notice, Edakkad police rushed to the spot and secured thevehicle, which too broke down. It is said that the Edakkud police arranged a vehicle belonging to the Kannur ATS, which suffered an engine failure.

The Kerala ATS later arranged a private vehicle after waiting for an hour and half. Subsequently, the accused was taken to Kozhikode in the car. Saifi is accused to have put passengers inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Express train on fire after pouring an inflammable liquid on them on the night of Sunday Apr. 2. A woman, an infant, and a man died in the incident whose bodies were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station.

It is believed that the victims either fell off the train or attempted to get down due to the fire-ignited by the accused. Nine others were injured in the fire incident. Accused Saifi was nabbed by the Maharashtra ATS and central intelligence on the basis of a bag left behind after the arson and the sketch made by the Kerala Police.