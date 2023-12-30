Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Sabarimala Sree Dharmasastha Temple was opened today at 5 pm for the Sabarimala Makaravilakku pilgrimage. With this, the 'Makaravilak Mahotsava' pilgrimage began.

At 5 PM, the temple was opened by Mel Shanti PN Mahesh Namboothiri under the leadership of Kantarar Mahesh Mohanaru. Then 'Malikappuram Mel Shanti' PG Murali, who received the Vibhuti and the key from the Mel Shanti of Sabarimala, opened the Malikappuram shrine after worshiping Ganapati and Nagaraja.

Pilgrims stepped on the 18th step and performed darshan after Melshanti PN Mahesh Namboothiri lit the holy fire. Sabarimala Executive Officer V Krishnakumar and Administrative Officer OG Biju came to worship.

After Mandal Puja, the temple was closed on December 27. Devotees were allowed to enter since it was opened this evening. Pilgrims started coming to Sannidhanam from Pampa and through the Pullumedu since this morning.

Pilgrims will have an opportunity to visit the temple till January 20. The temple will close on January 21. Sabarimala has been witnessing a heavy rush of devotees during the 'Mandala-Makaravilaku season' as usual. With the uncontrollable increase in the crowd, it was seen in Sabarimala that the preparations of the Kerala government and the Kerala police were completely derailed.

This time the number of devotees had increased exponentially compared to the previous Mandal period at Sabarimala. Last time, an average of 62,000 people climbed the mountain in the first few days, this time from December 6, the number increased to an average of 88,000.