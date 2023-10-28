Kozhikode: The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Friday demanded an unconditional apology from actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi accusing him of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press conference in Kozhikode.

In a statement issued by the KUWJ, it said the BJP leader's behaviour was an insult to all working women. "A complaint will be lodged with the Women's Commission against Suresh Gopi for misbehaving with a woman journalist while speaking to the media. Other appropriate legal action will also follow," the union said in a statement.

The move comes after a video surfaced online purportedly showing Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the woman journalist, who pushes it away twice. "It was clear from the visuals that she firmly and repeatedly pushed his hand away from her shoulder after she asked a question, which he did not like," the union said.

The woman journalist has been contemplating taking legal action against the BJP leader and film star Suresh Gopi, for his alleged "indecent behaviour" at a press conference held in Kozhikode on Friday.