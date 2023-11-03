The petition was filed by Thiruvananthapuram resident, Madhusudan Namboothiri. It pointed out that the Melshanti selection process was not conducted transparently and alleged of discrepancies in the lots drawn to select the chief priest. The petitioner alleged that only the paper containing the name of the person, who was selected, was folded while the rest of the papers were partially open. The petitioner alleged that the rest of the papers were rolled up.