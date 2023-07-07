Malappuram (Kerala) : Four members of a family were found dead inside their house at Munduparamb in Malappuram district. A husband, wife and their two children were found dead in the incident. The deceased were identified as Sabeesh (37) a native of Kozhikode Kuttikatur, wife Sheena (38), and sons Harigovind (6) and Srivardhan (two and a half).

Last night, when the relatives made phone calls several times to Sheena but she did not reply. None of the family members were lifting the phones. Then the relatives grew suspicious that something might have happened to them. They immediately informed the police. When the police arrived there, they found all the four family members dead.

Sabeesh was working as a manager in a private bank in Malappuram. Sheena, who was a native of Kannur, was serving as an SBI employee. They were living in the rented house in Malappuram, where they were found dead.

The reasons for the death of the four-member family were not immediately known. The Malappuram police have rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. Arrangements were made to hand over the bodies to the relatives for conducting the last rites. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident.