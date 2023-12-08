CMRL CASE KERALA HIGH COURT ISSUES NOTICE TO CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN HIS DAUGHTER AND OTHERS

Ernakulam: In a setback to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala High Court on Friday issued notices to the CM and 11 others including his daughter T Veena in connection with the alleged corruption in the mining and business interests of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). The petition has alleged bribery by top-ranking Kerala government officials including the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter- Veena Thaikandiyil, and her company Exalogic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The accused are alleged to have received illegal consideration in connection with the mining and other business activities of CMRL. While the petititioner is deceased in the case, the Kerala while suo motu impleading the case, issued notices to the accused. Besides the Kerala CM and his daughter, notices have been issued to former opposition leader and congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty, former Minister for Public Works V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, and A. Govindan.

The petition was filed after the Income Tax Disputes Redressal Board found that the payment of Rs 1.72 crore by a private company to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter was illegal. Leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, P.K.Kunhalikutty were also alleged to have received money from CMRL. According to the statement by the CMRL representative to the Interim Board of Settlement of the Income Tax Department, the company has not received any special service from the entrepreneur Veena Vijayan or her company.

Deceased petitioner Girish Babu, a native of Kalamaseri, had approached the vigilance court seeking an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act. But the vigilance court rejected Girish Babu's complaint after which he approached the High Court. After Girish's death, his counsel told the High Court that he was not interested in going ahead with the petition as the complainant had died. With this, the High Court appointed amicus curiae in the case and suo motu impleaded the matter.