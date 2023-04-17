Calicut The investigation team probing the Apr 2 fire incident in the AlappuzhaKannur Executive Express train on Monday has pointed to the terrorist link in the incident saying that the accused Shah Rukh Saifi was highly radicalised person and had been motivated by the speeches of Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik ADGP MR Ajit Kumar who is leading the Special investigation team said that accused Shahrukh Saifi used to watch videos of “terrorist nature “Shah Rukh Saifi has been watching provocative videos of controversial televangelists like Zakir Naik and Israr Ahmed continuously he said ADGP Ajit Kumar said that the accused came to Kerala with a plan to commit the crime Also read AlappuzhaKannur Express train fire incident Prime accused nabbed from Maharashtra s RatnagiriWhether the accused received local help is under investigation Kumar added The investigation team has submitted a report to the court adding under Sections 15 16 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA on Sunday Since Sunday was a holiday the special investigation team submitted the report to Kozhikode Magistrate 1 by reaching his house last night The UAPA was imposed after finding terrorist links in the train arson incident the ADGP said It is believed that NIA may take over the investigation from the Kerala in the case Meanwhile the custody period of accused Shahrukh Saifi will end on Tuesday The accused was also interrogated by the AntiTerrorist Squad of Andhra Pradesh in the case Accused Shahrukh Saifi is said to have set fire to the AlappuzhaKannur Executive Express train on the night of Apr 2 by pouring some inflammable fluid on the passengers Three people were killed and nine were injured in the incident Saifi was nabbed on Apr 5 by ATS Maharashtra following a tip off by the central intelligence agencies