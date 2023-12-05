Vijayapura (Karnataka): At least seven labourers from Bihar died after being trapped under sacks filled with maize in a private warehouse in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Monday night. Police sources confirmed that at least 11 workers were trapped in the warehouse and the dead bodies of three workers have been recovered from the spot. Three workers were rescued earlier. The incident took place when the workers were engaged in activities at Rajguru Industries, a food processing unit.

According to police sources, the workers were trapped when several sets of storage units containing maize sacks collapsed. The deceased workers were identified as Rajesh Mukhia (25), Rambreez Mukhia (29) and Shambhu Mukhia (26). The workers died of suffocation, the sources added.

The fire and rescue personnel along with SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) teams are carrying out the rescue operation. Sources further said that cranes and earth movers have also been deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Police officials, including SP Rishikesh Sonanawan, rushed to the spot on information to oversee the situation.

Minister MB Patila also rushed to the spot and took cognizance of the incident. He met the workers and the teams conducting the rescue operation. While talking to the media, Patila said, "This a very unfortunate accident. At least seven workers from Bihar have been killed in this incident. Work is on to rescue other trapped workers. The dead bodies of three workers have been recovered so far."

Patila further said, "The family members of the deceased have been informed and arrangements are being made to hand over the dead bodies to their relatives. I have talked to the District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police and also informed the Hon'ble Chief Minister about this." He said that he would talk to the Chief Minister to provide compensation to the injured and to the deceased.