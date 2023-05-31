Bengaluru: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge will once again be in-charge of IT & BT department in the State, with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday affecting a minor re-allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet.

Kharge will take care of IT & BT along with existing portfolio, while Large & Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has been given the additional charge of Infrastructure Development. The Chief Minister has divested himself of both these portfolios.

According to sources, initially, Patil was given the IT & BT portfolio along with Industries. However, in a subsequent revision the department went to Kharge along with Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. With Patil keen on IT & BT, apparently opposing this move, Siddarmaiah had kept the portfolio with himself. Kharge was Minister for IT & BT in the earlier Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son and Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge have been given the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. G Parameshwara was allocated the crucial Home Ministry in the state of Karnataka.

HK Patil has been allocated the Ministry of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism. Former Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was allocated the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Former Minister and Batarayanapur MLA Krishna Byregowda got the Revenue Ministry (excluding Muzrai).

MC Sudhakar has been allocated the Education Ministry and D Sudhakar has been assigned to the Ministry of Planning and Statistics.

Karnataka cabinet reached its full strength of 34 with 24 ministers taking oath as ministers on May 27. Earlier, eight ministers along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had taken oath on May 20.