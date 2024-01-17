MAHARASHTRA GOVT OFFICIALS SHOULD NOT ENTER KARNATAKA SIDDARAMAIAH

Belagavi(Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Maharashtra government officials have been told not to enter the state amid reports that they have decided to implement the health insurance scheme in 865 Marathi- dominated villages bordering Maharashtra.

"Our Chief Secretary has spoken (to his Maharashtra counterpart) asking them (government officials) not to enter Karnataka," the chief minister told reporters here before leaving for the inauguration of Sainik School in Bailahongala Taluk in Belagavi district. The move comes amid a border row over Belagavi between Karnataka and Maharashtra which flares up from time to time. The row dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines.