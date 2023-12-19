Bengaluru: Following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the administration has implemented many measures like mandatory mask-wearing for senior residents over 60 and tight security at airports. Due to crowding during Christmas and New Year's celebrations, there is a chance that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Kerala will rise even more. The public is therefore urged to heed the advice of the State Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 and to bear all of these considerations in mind.

1 When venturing out, those who are 60 and above, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and breastfeeding moms should wear masks. Moving away from crowded areas.

2 Anyone suffering from fever, cough and cold should consult a doctor right away. Wearing a mask to protect the mouth and nose is advised. You should also stay away from crowded places and places without sufficient natural light.

3 It's essential to maintain proper personal hygiene and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

4 It's best to stay at home if you have health issues. It has been recommended that those with health issues wear masks when they are in crowded areas.

5 When travelling abroad, it's best to exercise caution and take all essential safety precautions, such as wearing a mask both inside the plane and at the airport and staying away from crowded places.

All of these recommendations should be implemented in the interest of public health to give the public the knowledge they need to take preventive steps against COVID-19.

Reference for precautionary actions the state should take: Currently, Karnataka must follow the required precautionary and preventive steps in light of the reported cases of Covid 19 in Kerala. The following guidelines have been recommended by the Health Department and should be followed wherever applicable.

The Government of India's instructions suggest that excessive fear exists in the border regions that are already close to the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, therefore there's no need to tighten security or enforce restrictions. In the border regions of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is essential that a sufficient amount of tests be thoroughly conducted and reports be submitted.

All influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases and one in every 20 ILI cases in government, private and medical college hospitals should be tested for COVID-19. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) testing should be performed on samples from the following cases.

In cases of clustered cases or focused outbreaks where more cases and deaths have been identified, the necessary number of samples should be sent for WGS testing. Individuals with a history of international travel and symptoms of COVID-19 infection (irrespective of the Ct value) should be sent for WGS testing.