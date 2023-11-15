Bengaluru: Karnataka Examinations Authority extended conditional permission to the candidates, who wanted to appear in recruitment examinations wearing hijab, on November 18 and 19.

There is no bar on female candidates, who can appear for the exams wearing hijab now. Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued guidelines regarding dress codes for the various corporations and boards' recruitment examinations. It has slo issued a separate statement and clarified the issue of hijab. For the first leg of examination for various corporations and boards held on October 28 and 29, conditional permission was given. Now, the notification has been extended to the second leg of the examination to be held on November 18-19.

Female students, who are allowed to write in exams wearing hijab, have been instructed to be present at the centre two hours before the commencement of the examination.

As per instruction, they will be checked thoroughly by female staff. The examination authority also clarified that if they arrive after the prescribed time of inspection, they will not be allowed to enter examination centres wearing hijab.

Female candidates are allowed to wear mangalsutra and tow rings. In recently held examinations, controversy erupted as female candidates were asked to remove mangalsutra and toe rings.

According to new instructions, candidates should wear half-sleeved shirts as full-sleeved shirts are not allowed on exam day. Plain trousers (without or with pockets) are the preferred dress for male candidates.

Kurta, Paijama, and Jeans pants are not allowed. Karnataka Examination Authority Executive Director Ramya said the candidates must follow the KEA rules, otherwise, action will be taken as per the prevailing rules.

The clothing of male candidates should be light. Clothes with zip pockets, large buttons and elaborate embroidery should not be worn. Shoes are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Only sandals with thin soles are allowed. Candidates are prohibited from wearing any kind of metal ornaments around the neck. Earrings, finger rings and bracelets are banned inside the examination hall.

Women candidates are prohibited from wearing clothes with elaborate embroidery. They are not allowed to wear full-sleeved clothes and jeans pants. Instead, they are directed to wear half-sleeved clothes. High-heeled Shoes, sandals and shoes with thick soles are not allowed while sandals with thin soles are allowed.