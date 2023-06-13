Bengaluru Karnataka An inhuman incident took place in Bengaluru city where a daughter killed her 70yearold mother and brought the body to the police station in a suitcase The daughter surrendered late at night along with her mother s dead body at the city s Mico Layout police station Senali Sen 39 is the accused daughter police sources said The deceased mother is identified as Beeva PaulThey originally hail from Kolkata Senali studied Master of Physiotherapy She is married and has a son The Senali family has been living in a private apartment in Mico Layout for about six years After the death of her father Sneali Sen has to bear the responsibility of her mother As such she had to bring her mother to her husband s house But it is said that Senali s mother and motherinlaw who lived in the same house used to fight every dayTired of this Senali fed sleeping pills for her mother At around 11 pm the mother was suffering from stomach pain Then she strangled her neck and killed her Later she stuffed her mother s dead body into a suitcase and kept her father s photo along with it Later she booked a cab and came directly to Mico Layout Police Station We have registered a case and are continuing the investigation the police said The police were shocked for a moment after seeing the action of the accusedAlso Read Minor daughter kills mother with a frying pan in Noida