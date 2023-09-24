Bengaluru: In the nascent years of ISRO's development, the organisation had a bunch of dreamers, who turned themselves to be a set of doers. This transition came through various hiccups and setbacks during the course.

Vikram Sarabhai had conviction to start this dream organisation with enthusiast scientists, and Ramabhadran Aravamudan was one among them, said ISRO Chairman Somanath. He shared his views on ISRO’s journey and his thoughts from anecdotes based from a book titled ISRO: A Personal Journey’ written by Ramabhadran Aravamudan and his wife Gita Aravamudan. A discussion on the book was organised by Frob (friends of books) in partnership with Minerva RV Centre For Leadership and Executive Education at Jayanagar on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Somanath said that in the initial stage, the ISRO's moves were inspired by big dreams. Multiple capabilities were being developed according to the vision of Vikram Sarabhai. Satish Dhawan was the one, who gave the ISRO work a well-defined structure. Directions were given in a phased manner to prop up ISRO functioning. Goals were set and ISRO was developed in such a way that it didn't stick to just the publication of research papers and but emphasised on technology and improving products.

This transition happened because of the type of leadership the space agency produced. According to Somnath, the Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan era can be termed as an example of leadership which gave life to the ISRO. He also said that Aravamudan was integral part of the ISRO's journey along with many other people. He provided valuable leadership in various domains to ISRO.