Bengaluru: An eight-year-old ragpicker got electrocuted on Thursday while he was trying to pull a rope fixed to a transformer adjacent to a drain at Manchenahalli in Chikkaballapura district, according to officials of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

"While Nagendra pulled the guy wire it came in contact with the LT circuit and he got electrocuted. There is no fault of BESCOM in this case," said a BESCOM official. A guy wire is a tensioned cable designed to add stability to a freestanding structure.