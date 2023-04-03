Palamu: Five Naxalites, including two carrying bounties of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads and two others of Rs 5 lakh each, were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu-Chatra border area. Security forces seized two AK-47 rifles from the spot.

They were killed during a joint operation launched by a team of the CRPF's specialised CoBRA battalion, Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) along with the district police forces of Palamu and Chatra in the bordering areas of these two districts. The Naxals opened fire after seeing the security personnel and five of them were killed in the exchange that continued for some time. A search operation is still underway in the entire area.

A day back, three Naxals were arrested by a joint team of police and the District Reserve Group (DRG) from the forest under Koyelibeda police station area in Chattisgarh's Kanker district. The arrested Naxals were identified as Samund alias Suman Singh Anchala (42), Sanjay Kumar Usendi (27) and Parasram Dhangul (55), police said. "The arrested Naxals were allegedly involved in torching vehicles and towers and assaulting people by branding them as police informers. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team launched an operation and arrested them," said Antagarh Additional Superintendent of Police Khoman Sinha. Earlier, in January, one Naxalite was killed in a police encounter in Jharkhand's Chatra district. It was learnt that the security forces were conducting a search operation in the area when security forces saw them and started firing. In September 2022, two Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. A Naxal camp was also destroyed during the operation.