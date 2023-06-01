SIA raids multiple locations in south Kashmir in civilian killing case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir on Thursday launched raids at nine different locations in three districts of south Kashmir in connection with the killing of killing of a minority community member in February this year, local inputs said. Local inputs said that that the SIA sleuths accompanied by local police and the paramilitary CRPF launched raids at nine locations in three districts of Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian in south Kashmir and started searches there.

In Pulwama district, the searches were carried out in Litter area while simultaneous searches were also started at Shirmal and Kachwa area of Shopian and Chittergul, Semthan and Shangus Utrosoo area of Anantnag districts of south Kashmir,” an official said. The searches are being carried out in connection with investigation in the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a bank ATM guard, who was killed by militants in Achan area of Pulwama in February this year.

The raids were underway when reports last came in. The SIA raids in south Kashmir come two weeks after the State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids in Jammu district in connection with the alleged terror conspiracy case. The raids were conducted by the SIA in Bhatindi area of Jammu. During the raids, the SIA sleuths raided the houses one Anwar Hussain, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident Vidhata Nagar Bathindi and Sarpanch Hafeez-Ullah, son of Barkat Ali, a resident of Bathindi, Jammu.

Simultaneous raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were conducted at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in south Kashmir in connection with the alleged terror funding by Jamaat-e-Islami.