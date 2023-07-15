NO OUTSIDER BEING PROVIDED LAND UNDER PMAY IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR LG MANOJ SINHA

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor on Saturday stated that no outsider will be provided the five marlas of land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Addressing the audience in north Kashmir's Baramulla after inaugurating a 100-seater cinema hall, the LG said, “The political leaders themselves have grabbed the land and are now misleading the people. No outsider is being provided the land under the scheme.”

The LG was reacting to the backlash by the non-BJP parties in Jammu and Kashmir over the government's recent announcement of 5 marlas of land for the landless in the Union Territory under the PMAY. The LG said that Jammu and Kashmir “has reached far ahead in terms of construction and development. Government, forces, police are doing commendable work for further development including peace, but for complete and lasting peace, every citizen will have to offer his cooperation”.

The LG said: “After getting houses sanctioned under government scheme PMAY, many people approached the administration and said that they do not have land. Where they can build their hostel”. “In view of this situation, it has been decided to provide five square meters of land to such people and such poor families will be given land in their own district/tehsil,” he said.

"Those who sit on the ground in their own time, are issuing political and misleading statements even after giving opportunities to the public to stand on their own feet and live in their own places," added the LG. Pertinently, the LG statement came on a day when the PDP leaders were detained in Jammu during a protest against the 'land to landless' scheme.

Back to the Baramulla event, the LG while claiming that normalcy had returned to Kashmir of late, said, “Yesterday's stone pelters are starting an entrepreneurship program with government assistance today. Such examples are coming to the fore every day.” He further said that “the time to mislead the people of Kashmir is over, the people of Kashmir now know who has exploited them and how.”