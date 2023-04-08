SRINAGAR (Jammu and Kashmir) : Over 25 students from Srinagar's National Institute of Technology (NIT) have created Kashmir's first Go-Kart racing model (G-01). It will compete in the All India Go Karting Competition to be held by Kari Motors in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu next week. The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine was used in this Go-Kart model, which was built using a variety of tools.

According to a statement by the institute, Registrar Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari and In-charge Director NIT Srinagar Prof. MF Wani flagged off Team Garuda's first racing model, G-01, on Thursday. All of the deans and heads of departments attended the ceremony.

It further said that the team of 25 students was put together by Prof. Adnan Qayoum, Head of MED, and they have been working on campus for the past few months under the guidance of Dr H S Pali and Dinesh Kumar Rajendran. Diesel fuel is used for this, and its top speed is 150 kilometers per hour. Prior to embarking on the road, the trial run was successfully completed and it passed all standard checks.

Also Read : J-K: Scuffle between two student groups in NIT Srinagar, five injured

In-Charge Director Prof. M.F. Wani said it was a proud moment for the entire Institute. "It is the first time that students have developed the G-Kart model. It is just beginning and more to come. Our students are working day and night on innovations and we are also upgrading our infrastructure on the campus," he said. In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Rakesh Sehgal said that in recent decades, GoKart is a new edition in Kashmir and it is more popular in south Indian states.

"The trend of innovations in the Valley is evolving with advanced technology in every field and our students are performing well," he said. Faculty coordinator of Team Garuda, Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran said it is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation that is synonymous with the NIT Srinagar community.

"We have pushed the boundaries of what is possible from students of Kashmir. The launch and demonstration of G-01 is an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Karting model. The students are well trained," he said.