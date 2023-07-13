NIA RAIDS MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN SOUTH KASHMIR IN TERRORIST CONSPIRACY CASE

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted raids at five locations in south Kashmir in connection with the probe into the alleged terrorist conspiracy case, local inputs said. A NIA spokesperson said that the raids were carried out at the premises of “hybrid terrorists and OGWs of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned terrorist organisations” in Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama.

Besides, the NIA also raided the premises of “sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others”, the NIA spokesperson said.

According to the NIA spokesperson, these outfits are affiliated to various banned Pak-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc. “Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data were recovered by NIA during today’s searches, which have once again put the spotlight on OGWs as an important part of the terror ecosystem in the Valley, which is being dismantled on a continuous basis. Also known as hybrid terrorists, they provide support to militants and terrorists based in Pakistan,” added the spokesperson.

He said that the NIA had registered a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on 21st June 2022 to investigate the involvement of the cadres and OGWs of the various outfits in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K. “These cadres and workers have been involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances and arms/ammunitions,” he said.

The NIA spokesperson said that the NIA investigations have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror. “Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley. The terror conspiracy relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc,” he said.

As per the statement the organisations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence, by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.