SRINAGAR (JAMMU AND KASHMIR): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that incidents of mental illness and drug abuse are on the rise since the COVID pandemic. Speaking at the Health Conclave at SKICC on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, LG Sinha assured the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) of his fullest support for resolving the issue.

The LG was referring to a research conducted by IMHANS. According to the research, the prevalence of mental illnesses among young people, including common mental disorders, severe mental disorders, and drug addiction, has increased since the Covid-19 epidemic. The LG said that health care in Jammu and Kashmir, from the primary to the district levels, has “evolved significantly over the last three to four years”.

"Patient care has improved, and huge amounts of infrastructure connected to health care have been built throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The introduction of new technical tools has allowed doctors to treat patients more effectively while also saving time," the LG said. He remarked that the government of Jammu and Kashmir "extends its full support to the H&ME, IMHANS, and doctors to pull the youth out of anxiety and the vicious cycle of drug abuse."

Also read: Kashmir valley reports steep rise in drug abuse

The LG asked the H&ME department to undertake large scale counseling campaign at the Panchayat levels about how to avoid anxiety and combat drug addiction. He said that the implementation of Tele-Mental Assistance and Networking Across States (MANAS) in the health sector of J&K will significantly aid in the battle against various mental diseases.

On the occasion, a MoU between IMHANS and Tata Institute was inked in this regard. “We have Tele MANAS, and this will undoubtedly be very helpful in counselling young people who are experiencing mental diseases like depression and anxiety," the LG added. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare established the Tele-MANAS (Telemental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) programme in Oct. 2022.

It aspires to offer 24/7 free tele-mental health services all around the nation, with a focus on those who live in isolated or underserved locations. A toll-free line is provided 24 hours a day for counselling services.