Ramban: An Amarnath yatri hailing from Madhya Pradesh died of a suspected heart attack at district hospital Ramban in Jammu Kashmir on Monday, sources said. According to the official sources, the pilgrim was supposed to visit Amarnath cave and complained of heartache at Yatri Niwas located at Chanderkote in Ramban district.

He was accordingly shifted to District Hospital Ramban where he breathed his last, an official said. Officials said that it was a case of myocardial infarction. The deceased has been identified as Satish Suryavansham (59) son of Govind Ram, a resident of Lakshar, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Following the legal formalities, the body has been sent to his native place by district administration Ramban.

In a similar incident, another Amarnath Yatra pilgrim died due suspected heart attack inside the base camp in Pahalgam area of Anantnag in south Kashmir on Friday July 7. According to officials, the pilgrim was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the base camp. The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar Singh, son of Jamadar Singh, a resident of Mohi Aldi Nagar district Samastipur in Bihar bearing ID number 565830.

He was taken to the nearby health facility where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The 62-day annual Amarnath Yatra 2023 began on July 1 and will end on August 31 this year. The Yatra was temporarily suspended due to inclement weather and resumed on Sunday evening after remaining suspended for two days.

According to official figures, around 85,000 yatris have visited the holy cave shrine located in the Himalayas in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.