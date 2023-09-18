Srinagar: Anantnag, which became a veritable fortress after security forces fanned out for hiding militants, who used deep forest and difficult topography as their advantage, was also turned out to be Indian army's killing field.

So far, four security personnel lost their lives and the search operation entered fifth day on Sunday. Security forces locked in a fierce fight for 100-hours launched precision attacks through drones and heavy artillery.

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on hilly terrain in Anantnag district. On Saturday, security forces shot dead three terrorists who tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani soldiers gave cover fire in order to help a terrorist escape, the Army said.

Amid the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the deaths of soldiers, including two senior officers, will be avenged.

Speaking at the event titled ‘Hum Sab Ek Hai’ at SKICC, Srinagar, the L-G said while his administration was committed to maintaining lasting peace in the region, the people of Jammu and Kashmir also want to be rid of terrorism.

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "We are committed to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We will avenge the deaths of our soldiers. Those involved will be given a befitting reply and will have to pay a heavy price. The whole country is standing with our brave soldiers today. I have no doubt in my mind that the people of Jammu and Kashmir also want to be rid of terrorism," L-G Sinha said.

“We all should take a pledge to defeat terrorism in the region and counter the challenges to security. The contribution of this region to creating a developed Bharat will be no less than any other state," he added. Earlier, Lieutenant General (Retd) KJS Dhillon, on Sunday, said three security personnel—two Indian army officers and one Jammu and Kashmir Police officer—who were killed in the Anantnag encounter were highly motivated officers, who had a lot of experience in counter-terrorist operations. "Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak were very brave soldiers. Both were highly decorated. They had plenty of experience in counter-terrorist operations, especially in these areas," Lt Dhillon told ANI. "DSP Humayun Bhat...was a very motivated officer...He was very tech-savvy, intelligent and always believed in leading from the front...All are very highly motivated people. They were top-grade officers. These operations were carried out in a very synergised joint manner," Dhillon added.