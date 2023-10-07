J K LG FLAGS OFF WALKATHON TO CELEBRATE WILDLIFE WEEK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Walk for Wildlife' walkathon here on Saturday as a part of the ongoing 'Wildlife Week 2023'. Prominent citizens, wildlife conservationists and eco-club members participated in the five-km long walkathon from the Police Golf Course on Boulevard Road to Nishat Bagh here along with NCC cadets, volunteers and students.

The walkathon was organised by the Wildlife Protection Department to spread awareness on wildlife conservation. The LG in his address reaffirmed the Jammu and Kashmir administration's commitment to the cause of wildlife conservation, protection of the unique and rich ecological heritage, pursuit of economic growth and preservation of the environment by striking the right balance.

Sinha called for community-led conservation of the biodiversity and protection of wildlife. "It is our collective responsibility to strengthen the ecological integrity, restore the original glory of our rivers, lakes and protect our forests from the smugglers and poachers," he said. Sinha said that every citizen, including the youth, should become friends with the wildlife and environment, and also spread awareness in society on adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

He shared the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance for the integrated development of wildlife habitats and the promotion of eco-tourism and green economy. The Hangul Breeding Centre in Tral, languishing since 2008, has been revived and completed this year, said Sinha. The population of Hangul has seen an increase and two more RAMSAR sites (wetlands of international importance) were added in 2022, he added.